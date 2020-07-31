Barbara GureskiGreenfield - Barbara J. Gureski went home to the Lord on July 25, 2020 at the age of 64. She was born on June 3, 1956, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Eugene and Sally (nee Woznicki) Gureski. A 1974 graduate of Greenfield High School, she loved food, music, mystery books/movies and spending time with family; especially her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her Mother, Sally Gureski, she is survived by Two Sons: Richard (Christina) Gureski and Russell Schill; Six Grandchildren: Abigail, Richie, Peter, Christopher, Andy Gureski and Ericka Schill; Father: Eugene Gureski; Sisters: Patricia Greenthal, Mary (Todd) Minton, and Arlene (Steven) DeBrozzo; Brothers: Eugene Jr. (Jill), Mark and Joseph Gureski; Nephews: Jason and Joe (Jessica) Gureski, T.J. Greenthal and Michael Minton; and numerous beloved relatives and friends.A Visitation will take place at St. James Catholic Church in Mukwonago, WI on Thursday August 6, 2020 from 11AM-1PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1PM. Burial Ceremony will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 11 A.M. in the Parish Cemetery at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pickerel, Wisconsin.The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff at Lake Country Health Services for their care, compassion and dedication.