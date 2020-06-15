Barbara "Bobbi" Hanson
Barbara "Bobbi" Hanson

(nee Roehrborn) Entered into God's loving arms on Friday, June 12, 2020. Age 87. Preceded in death by her husband, Leonard A. Hanson. Loving mother of Sherri Heintz, Kevin (Sandy) Hanson, Alan (Karen) Hanson and Karri (Soheil) Fakhriravari. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Bobbi will also be missed by dear companion Gene Porte, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 11 AM to 12:45 PM, Funeral Service at 1 PM. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

