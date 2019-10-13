|
|
Barbara Haskell Dyer
Danville, CA - (Apr. 1, 1931 - Aug 24, 2019)
Barbara Haskell Dyer, 88, passed away at her home in Danville, CA after a battle with cancer. Barbara was born in Waukegan, IL and graduated from Shorewood High School in WI. She earned a degree in Occupational Therapy from Milwaukee Downer College in Milwaukee, WI.
Barbara worked for several VA hospitals and became a specialist/consultant in early childhood development. She enjoyed doing family genealogy with a publication in the New Hampshire Genealogical Record.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Kelly Dyer II and sons, Kelly Dyer III, Paul Dyer and Randy Dyer. A daughter, Susan Dyer, preceded her in death in 1989. Burial will be in the Dyer plot at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019