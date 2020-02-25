|
|
Barbara "Barb" Hoida
Milwaukee, WI - (Nee Ravie) Born to Eternal Life on Feb. 23, 2020, age 82 years. Survived by her loving husband Jim, of 63 years. Dear mother of Bob (Linda McIntosh) and Mary Ann Bundesen. Grandmother of Claire (Thomas) Baldwin and great-grandmother of Tommy Baldwin. Sister to Al Ravie. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church (8200 W Denver Ave, Mil., WI 53223) from 9AM - 11AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials appreciated to St. Bernadette Catholic Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020