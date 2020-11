Barbara HudyCudahy - Lost her battle with brain cancer on November 8, 2020 at the age of 65. Survived by her son Jim (Tiffany), daughter Stacie (Eric), and her beloved granddaughter Skyler. Further survived by family, close friends, and her little dog (Huggie). Memorial visitation Monday November 16, 2020 at Church and Chapel Funeral Home (3774 E Underwood Ave) from 5 PM until time of Memorial Service at 7 PM. For complete notice please visit our website at www.churchandchapel.com