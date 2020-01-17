Resources
Barbara I. Zanger

Barbara I. Zanger Notice
Barbara I. Zanger

Brookfield - Passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16th, 2020, at the age of 71. Loving wife of John for 49 ½ years. Giving mother of Chris (Jennifer) Zanger. Proud grandma of Casey and Cayden. Daughter of Irena and the late Edward Wrede.

Former employee of Strattec Security Corporation and Quad Graphics.

Celebration of Life will be held at Pat's Oak Manor, 1804 15th Ave, South Milwaukee, WI, on Sunday, February 9th, 2020, at 1PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22, 2020
