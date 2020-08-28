Barbara J. AschenbrenerMenomonee Falls - Called Home to the Lord Friday, August 28, 2020, age 81. Loving mom of Mark (Sue), Dan (Mary), Father Tom, John (Cheryl), Andy (Maggie) and Michael (Kara). Proud grandma of Alyssa (fiancé Marcus), Jake, Nolan, Grace, Sam and Alice. Sister-in-law of Mary (Hollis) West, JoAnn Aschenbrener and Jane (Paul) Sara. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives, many friends and her devoted dog Molly. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, James and her sister Carol. Barb was a woman of strong Catholic faith and her greatest joy was her family. She lit up when seeing her grandchildren and was happiest when her family was together. Visitation at ST. STANISLAUS CHURCH, 524 W. Historic Mitchell St., Milwaukee, WI 53204 Friday, Sept. 4th from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Heartfelt thanks to Menomonee Place for providing a caring and comfortable home for Barb.