Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Bernadowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Bernadowski


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Bernadowski Notice
Barbara J. Bernadowski

Wauwatosa - (nee Moon) Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Age 79. Beloved wife for 60 years of Leo W. Dear mother of her three sons, Mark, Roger and Noel. Loving grandmother of Michael and Kimberly. Dear sister of Caroline (Bill) Cook and Diana (Ron) Drews. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sisters, Susie, Dixie and Linda.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 with Visitation from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa. Private interment Valhalla Memorial Gardens, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kathy's House appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline