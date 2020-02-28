|
Barbara J. Bernadowski
Wauwatosa - (nee Moon) Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Age 79. Beloved wife for 60 years of Leo W. Dear mother of her three sons, Mark, Roger and Noel. Loving grandmother of Michael and Kimberly. Dear sister of Caroline (Bill) Cook and Diana (Ron) Drews. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sisters, Susie, Dixie and Linda.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 with Visitation from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa. Private interment Valhalla Memorial Gardens, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kathy's House appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020