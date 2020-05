Barbara J. Burke (aka Bolles, nee Peterman)12/27/1932 - 5/10/2020Barb - Grandma, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Dancer, Educator. Witty and Good-hearted. Passed on and is now teaching the Angels to dance. Milwaukee area resident until 2017 when she moved to Green Bay (where she received excellent care at Brookview Meadows, with help from Home Instead Senior Care's Joyce T. and hospice).Arrangements are incomplete. Full obituary will be published later. Cotter Funeral Home is handling arrangements: www.cotterfuneralhome.com