Barbara J. Burke (nee: Peterman, aka Bolles)



Hung up her dance shoes on May 10, 2020. Born December 27, 1932 in Milwaukee to Jack and Edith (Burke) Peterman. Graduate of Milwaukee Washington High School and Wisconsin State College (now UWM).



Passionate about dance Barb excelled at ballet (on Pointe) as a teen. The dance journey continued at local ballrooms and dance venues doing the Tango, Waltzes, etc. After raising her family, she pursued dance with fervor. She retired her dance shoes at age 76 due to health issues. Her mantle was filled with trophies and ribbons from "senior" competitions. Grinning Barb would say her greatest regret in dancing was she never met her ballet idol, Mikhail Baryshnikov. Because of the health issues Barb moved to Green Bay to be with her daughter and family in 2017.



Barb supported her children, (and her dance habit) by teaching for 30 years: 26 in the Menominee Falls School District (1969-1995). A lover of language and a talented writer, Barb penned a weekly column on the experiences of a divorced parent in the 1960's, wrote curriculum, and newsletters.



Family was central to Barb. Celebrating holidays (both Christian and Jewish) meant a lot of food, laughter, family and friends. Barb was proud of her children and grandchildren and their accomplishments.



Surviving Barb are daughter Kathy Lichter (Fiancé Patrick Farley, sons Patrick Jr and Christopher), Green Bay. Son Michael D. Bolles (Ali Cote), CO. Grandchildren Emily Bolles (Thomas Weatherall) Washington D.C. and Greyson Bolles, CO. Sister Joan of CA, nieces Mary Jo Woods (Richard) WA, Jen Elliot, CA and nephew Dan Magenheimer, CO. Also cousins Sharon Goldberger, Gaye Feldman, and families.



Barb is predeceased by newborn daughters Stephanie and Lisa Bolles, parents Jack and Edith Peterman, son-in-law Mike Lichter, Peterman and Burke relatives, Stephen W. Bolles, and kitty fur-babies.



Interment is at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee. A memorial gathering will be held when the pandemic allows us to gather to eat, hug, and reminisce. Remember Barb by donating to an animal rescue, kids dance programs or a food pantry. Tell a joke, be witty and be kind. A huge note of thanks to Brookview Meadows Assisted Living, Home Instead Senior Care (Joyce T.), Hospice and Cotter Funeral Home, all of Green Bay.



"What we hold dear in our hearts is eternal"









