Barbara J. "Bobbie" (Shy) Dunker
Barbara (Bobbie) J. Dunker (nee Shy)

Of Hartland/Lake Nagawicka, age 83, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Bobbie is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Herman (Bud) Dunker, grandson Ryan, and parents Stephen and Gladys Shy. She is survived by sons Michael (Mike) Dunker, and Jim (Sherry) Dunker, grandchildren Tyler (Juana), Tory, and Faith, great-grandchildren John, Mia, and Elijah, and loving sister Marcia (Shy) Treacy.

Anchored by the Serenity Prayer and a deep faith, Bobbie was loved by many due to her sincerity, generosity, and deeply caring nature. She was active in several organizations such as Christ Child Society, Ronald McDonald House, and St. Charles Catholic Church (Hartland). Bobbie and Bud chaired the St. Coletta Dinner and Auction and raised over $1M in endowment for the organization.

Bobbie graduated from Holy Angels High School and then attended Marquette University where she received her four-year dental hygiene degree. She was a dedicated hygienist for over 50 years. She loved to play golf and enjoyed cooking, knitting, entertaining and was an avid reader.

She knowingly fought Lewey Body Dementia and was an inspiration to many during this battle. She was the unofficial (and cutest) Cruise Director at Azura Memory Care in Oconomowoc until the disease made that too difficult. We are all so blessed to have had her in our lives.

Private family services were held. If so desired, memorials to Azura Memory Care (Oconomowoc) or St. Charles Catholic Church (Hartland) are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
