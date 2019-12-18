|
Barbara J. Harris
(Nee Poss) Passed away December 17, 2019 at the age of 75. Loving mother of Paul (Nancy) Nicholson, Penny (Richard) Robb, and Steve (Megan) Harris. Proud grandmother of Nicole and Nathan Nicholson, Adam and Abby Robb, Macy and Payton Harris, and Cooper, Lucia, and Cecilia Harris. Dear sister of Joan (John) McGaver. Preceded in death by her husband A.L. Harris, sons Patrick, Ronnie, and Mark, and sister Christine Poss. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Barbara lived for her family. She was a devoted, loving mother and adored her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
A memorial gathering will be held Monday, January 6 from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019