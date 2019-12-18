Services
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-6060
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Harris Notice
Barbara J. Harris

(Nee Poss) Passed away December 17, 2019 at the age of 75. Loving mother of Paul (Nancy) Nicholson, Penny (Richard) Robb, and Steve (Megan) Harris. Proud grandmother of Nicole and Nathan Nicholson, Adam and Abby Robb, Macy and Payton Harris, and Cooper, Lucia, and Cecilia Harris. Dear sister of Joan (John) McGaver. Preceded in death by her husband A.L. Harris, sons Patrick, Ronnie, and Mark, and sister Christine Poss. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Barbara lived for her family. She was a devoted, loving mother and adored her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

A memorial gathering will be held Monday, January 6 from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline