Barbara J. Herwig
Barbara J. Herwig

Menomonee Falls - November 26, 2020 age 80 years. Preceded in death by her husband Gordon. Loving father of Jeffry (Sharon) Herwig, Teri (Wayne) Fox, Kristin (Dan) Vanover and Diana (Todd) Koziczkowski. Proud grandma of 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Funeral services Friday, December 11 at 1:00 PM at GRACE EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH W196 N9525 Cross View Way, Menomonee Falls. Visitation Friday at church from 12:00 PM until the time of service.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2020.
