Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Barbara J. (Rosolek) Host Notice
Barbara J. Host (nee Rosolek)

Franklin - Cherished wife of the late Howard Host for 59 years. Beloved mom of Kevin (Tami), Shannon (Clarence) Bishop, Darren, and Sean (Jenny) Host. Devoted grandma of Trent, Kylee, Corlyne, Stephanie, Angela, Evan and Sadie. Dear sister of Janis (John) Berard, Carol Jane (Michael) Potok and Charles Voss. Further survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10AM to 11AM. Funeral Services to follow, at 11AM. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
