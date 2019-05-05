|
Kearn, Barbara J. (Nee Bulgrin) Age 84. Found peace April 30, 2019. Loving wife of Jim for 63 years. Proud grandma of James and Kevin. Further survived by her brothers Skip (Sue) and Douglas (Carol) Bulgrin, daughter-in-law Karen Kearn, dear friend Genevieve Ziesemer, Julie Orloski Peak, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her beloved sons, Matthew, Mark, and Christopher. Special thanks for the care provided by the staffs of Hometown Hospice and Silverado. Visitation Tuesday, May 7th, 1 PM to 2 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners. Service at 2 PM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019