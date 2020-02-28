|
|
Barbara J. Kowalczyk
New Berlin - (nee Zeck) Born to Eternal Life February 19, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Cherished wife of the late Robert. Devoted mother of Lori (Chuck), Richard (Jessica), Nicholas (Amber and brother Taylor Kincaid). Proud grandma of Kylie, Alec and Ian. Sister of Kevin (Debbie). Further survived by other family and friends. Preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Marcella and brothers Billy and Jeff.
For more information please visit funeral home website.
Visitation Thursday, February 27 at the ROZGA-WALLOCH CHAPEL (4309 S. 20th St) from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Feb. 23, 2020