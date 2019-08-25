Resources
Barbara J. Meissner


1949 - 2019
Meissner, Barbara J. Passed away August 15, 2019, at age 69. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Jeanette Meissner and her beloved husband Edwin Kaushagen. She is survived by cousins Arthur, Patricia, Natalie and LeeAnn; sister-in-law Ingrid Kaushagen; and special friends Lynn DeGroot and Patricia Bock. Despite ongoing health problems, Barbara enjoyed a full life with multiple careers. She loved art, music, nature and gardening. Barbara is now in the arms of God and reunited with her beloved husband. Please visit the Church and Chapel website for complete notice. www.churchandchapel.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
