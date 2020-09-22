1/1
Barbara J. Moritz
1931 - 2020
Barbara J. Moritz

Nee Bailey, age 88, a long-term resident of Pewaukee and devoted wife of the late Fred Moritz, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. Born on November 8 th, 1931, Barbara was employed for more than 25 years by Sentry Foods, and was proud to be a Union representative. Barbara was a longtime and active member within the Galilee Lutheran Church community. She is survived by her daughter Debra (Stephen) Brotz, son Robert (Gretchen Mattner), grandchildren Matt, Laura, and Anna, Brother in-law Alan Decker, Sister in-law Janet Millard, nieces and nephews, Sandy Ellis, Sue Donovan, Barry, Rick, Tom, and Bob Wegner, Jeff Decker and Lisa Rogers. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Fred, her parents Ray and Nellie Bailey, sister Shirley and brother-in-law Chester Wegner, sister Cheri Decker, and her nephew Scott Wegner. A private funeral service will be held at Galilee Lutheran Church on Saturday, October 3 rd. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials in Barbara's memory may be made to Galilee Lutheran Church, N24 W26430 Crestview Drive, Pewaukee WI, 53072.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 22 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
