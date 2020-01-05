Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Barbara J. Mueller

Barbara J. Mueller
Barbara J. Mueller

December 25, 2019, age 73. Called home by God's grace and was reunited with her husband Alan and daughter Cindy. Sister of Rich Burchardt. Barbara was special to many family members and friends and she will be dearly missed.

Barbara enjoyed working many years as a banker.

Gathering at Harder Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11 from 1:00 PM, until the time of Service at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to your local humane society or a .

To celebrate Barbara, you are encouraged to wear purple, her favorite color.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020
