|
|
Neu, Barbara J. "Barb" (Nee Grande) Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the age of 85. Loving mother of Cheryl, Linda (Paul) Uhlenkamp, Dan (Lori) and Bill (Stephanie). Cherished grandma of Jeremy, Jill (Morgan), Jeff (Ashley), Eric (Deanna) Cody, Andrea and great-grandma of Nora, Emmalyn and Jace. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Art, parents Arnold & Lucille Grande, brother Gaylord and sister Patsy. Barb enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at Pelican Lake, WI where she retired after dedicating her life to raising her family and accompanied Art in running his 3rd generation family business. Barb was known for her famous Christmas cookies and chocolates and took pleasure in sharing with those she loved and cared for. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to the 5th floor staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for their compassion and care of Barb. A celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 26 from 3PM until 6PM at TERRACE 167; 3210 Hwy. 167/Holy Hill Rd. Richfield. Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27 from 11AM until time of Memorial Mass at 12PM at ST. GABRIEL PARISH; 1200 Saint Gabriel Way, Hubertus. Burial will take place at St. Hubert's Cemetery immediately after Mass.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019