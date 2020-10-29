1/
Barbara J. Olinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. Olinger

Chippewa Falls - 88, died peacefully the morning of October 27, 2020 at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls of Covid-19.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, James J. Olinger brother Joseph F. Bousky (Phyllis) of Peoria, IL., daughter Cheryl Gabrielson (Bob) of Black River Falls, son Curtis Olinger of Milwaukee, granddaughter Rebecca Konyn (Dan) of Galesville, grandson Richard Odness (Laura) of Bloomer. Step grandchildren Stephanie, Dane and Lacy. Great-grandchildren, other family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by grandson Cedric Olinger, her parents Joseph and Lorraine Bousky, stepmother Dottie Bousky, in-laws Joseph and Isabel Olinger, Sisters-in-law Mary, Theresa and Cathy, Brothers-in-law Robert and Thomas.

Barb lived life to the fullest everyday. She loved to socialize with friends and family. Her favorite sports were golfing, bowling and swimming. Barb did a lot of volunteering during her retirement and was a member of the Greendale Women's Club. Traveling was an important part of her life and she enjoyed seeing the world.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ALPHONSUS PARISH (6060 W. LOOMIS RD., GREENDALE, WI) on Monday November 2, 2020 at 11 AM. Family and friends please meet at the church for the Mass. Private Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Barb's wishes were for donations to be given to Alzheimer's research.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
ST. ALPHONSUS PARISH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved