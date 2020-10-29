Barbara J. OlingerChippewa Falls - 88, died peacefully the morning of October 27, 2020 at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls of Covid-19.She is survived by her husband of 69 years, James J. Olinger brother Joseph F. Bousky (Phyllis) of Peoria, IL., daughter Cheryl Gabrielson (Bob) of Black River Falls, son Curtis Olinger of Milwaukee, granddaughter Rebecca Konyn (Dan) of Galesville, grandson Richard Odness (Laura) of Bloomer. Step grandchildren Stephanie, Dane and Lacy. Great-grandchildren, other family, and friends.She was preceded in death by grandson Cedric Olinger, her parents Joseph and Lorraine Bousky, stepmother Dottie Bousky, in-laws Joseph and Isabel Olinger, Sisters-in-law Mary, Theresa and Cathy, Brothers-in-law Robert and Thomas.Barb lived life to the fullest everyday. She loved to socialize with friends and family. Her favorite sports were golfing, bowling and swimming. Barb did a lot of volunteering during her retirement and was a member of the Greendale Women's Club. Traveling was an important part of her life and she enjoyed seeing the world.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ALPHONSUS PARISH (6060 W. LOOMIS RD., GREENDALE, WI) on Monday November 2, 2020 at 11 AM. Family and friends please meet at the church for the Mass. Private Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Barb's wishes were for donations to be given to Alzheimer's research.