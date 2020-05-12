Barbara J. "Barb" Perket
Barbara J. Perket "Barb"

(nee Laufenberg) Found peace on Monday, May 11, 2020, age 78. Cherished wife of Don for 60 years. Loving mom of Gary (Lisa), Dianna, Chris (Chris), and Don Jr. (Tracy). Proud grandma of Andrew, William, Claire (Matt), John, Cameron, Dion, Shelby, Shane, and Andrew. Further survived by siblings, other family members, and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, May 16, 2020, 10:30-12:30PM. Service at 12:30PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 12 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
MAY
16
Service
12:30 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

