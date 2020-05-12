Barbara J. Perket "Barb"
(nee Laufenberg) Found peace on Monday, May 11, 2020, age 78. Cherished wife of Don for 60 years. Loving mom of Gary (Lisa), Dianna, Chris (Chris), and Don Jr. (Tracy). Proud grandma of Andrew, William, Claire (Matt), John, Cameron, Dion, Shelby, Shane, and Andrew. Further survived by siblings, other family members, and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, May 16, 2020, 10:30-12:30PM. Service at 12:30PM.
