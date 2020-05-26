Barbara J. Porter
Menomonee Falls - (nee Berweiler) Born into eternal life May 23, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late H.W. Jim Porter for 33 years, loving mother of James (Melissa) Porter and John Porter, proud grandma of Jacob, Brooke, Danielle, Jack and Olivia. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Barbara was a lifelong golfer and an astute card player. She loved to knit, crochet and spend time with her grandkids, having taught them "the ways of Wall Street."
Visitation at Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center, 12875 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI, Saturday, May 30 from NOON until the time of funeral service at 2 PM. Entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to a charity of your choice.
Menomonee Falls - (nee Berweiler) Born into eternal life May 23, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late H.W. Jim Porter for 33 years, loving mother of James (Melissa) Porter and John Porter, proud grandma of Jacob, Brooke, Danielle, Jack and Olivia. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Barbara was a lifelong golfer and an astute card player. She loved to knit, crochet and spend time with her grandkids, having taught them "the ways of Wall Street."
Visitation at Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center, 12875 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI, Saturday, May 30 from NOON until the time of funeral service at 2 PM. Entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020.