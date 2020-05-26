Barbara J. Porter
Barbara J. Porter

Menomonee Falls - (nee Berweiler) Born into eternal life May 23, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late H.W. Jim Porter for 33 years, loving mother of James (Melissa) Porter and John Porter, proud grandma of Jacob, Brooke, Danielle, Jack and Olivia. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Barbara was a lifelong golfer and an astute card player. She loved to knit, crochet and spend time with her grandkids, having taught them "the ways of Wall Street."

Visitation at Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center, 12875 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI, Saturday, May 30 from NOON until the time of funeral service at 2 PM. Entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to a charity of your choice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center
MAY
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
