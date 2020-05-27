Barbara J. Porter
Barbara J. Porter

SERVICE CHANGE: please note change from Wednesday's paper.

Visitation at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 13445 W Hampton Ave, Brookfield, WI, Saturday, May 30 from NOON until the time of funeral service at 2 PM. Please see schmidtandbartelt.com for details.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center
MAY
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
