Barbara J. Seebach

Barbara J. Seebach Notice
(Née Basting) passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020, at the age of 81 years. She was born on September 10 to George and Margaret in Milwaukee. Loving mother to Diane (David Peschek) and Denise (David) Lowry, the absolutely greatest grandma to Amanda (Samual Schwartz) and Adam (Codi) Peschek, Samuel and Jacob Lowry, and adoring great-grandma to Presley August. She was predeceased by her son Thomas Seebach.

Private services were held. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
jsonline