Barbara J. Singer
Barbara J. Singer

(nee Lewandowski) Born to Eternal Life on May 13, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Loving mom of Stephen (Betza) Singer, Rose (Greg) Griswold, Daniel Singer, Paul (Annie) Singer and Chris (the late John) Gutknecht. Cherished grandma of Robert, Jessica, Megan (Jake), Larry, Sarah, Ryan and Taylor. Dear sister of Sr. Connie of Huntington, IN, MaryJane (Robert) Hertz and the late Fr. Bob Lewandowski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Private services will be held. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Please see Barbara's obituary on the funeral home's website to see a livestream of her service on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM.

Barbara enjoyed taking pictures and especially loved her photo albums. She also loved watching Little House on the Prairie and watching her Wisconsin sport's teams. Her family would like to thank the many caregivers for all they did for Barbara and her family these past several years.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Service
11:30 AM
PRIVATE - Livestream at funeral home's website
