Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME
380 Bluemound Rd.
Waukesha, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME
380 Bluemound Rd.
Waukesha, WI
Barbara J. Waterman

Barbara J. Waterman
Barbara J. Waterman

Oconomowoc - (nee Noggle) Called Home to Heaven on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Wayne Waterman. Loving mother of the late Daryl (Cynthia) Waterman, the late Deanna (Ward) Looby, Diane Arnold, Shirley Ehlman and the late Sharon Flayter. Proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She will also be deeply missed by her beloved dog, Charlie, along with many relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend a grateful thank you to AngelsGrace Hospice for the care, attention and comfort they provided.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, from 10 AM until the funeral service at 12 PM. Private inurnment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
