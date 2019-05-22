|
Wesson, Barbara J. (Nee Kobleska) of Grafton, born to Eternal Life May 19, 2019, age 65 years. Beloved wife of Rich. Loving mother of Brian (Kellen), Derek, Megan (Neil Tidquist), and Ashley Wesson. Proud grandma of Carson, Lexi, and Mya. Dear sister of Jim, Ray (Chris), John (Deb), Dan (Deb), and the late Pat Kobleska. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 4:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church (1619 Washington St.), Grafton. Family will receive visitors on Tuesday, at the church, from 2:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Joseph Parish Human Concerns Committee are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019