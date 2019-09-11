|
Barbara Jane Conine
Menomonee Falls - (nee Pyle)
Born into Eternal Life on Sept. 10, 2019. Age 81 years. Loving wife of James for 62 years. Loving mom of Carla Bennett, David, and Kristi (Tom) Czarnecki. Proud grandma of Ryan, Austin (Tori), Jacob, Dan, and Maggie and great-grandma of Sophie and Connor. Dear sister-in-law of Paulette Conine. She was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Beatrice Pyle and her brother-in-law William Conine. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation for Barbara will be held Thurs. Sept. 19 at Emmanuel Community United Methodist Church, N84 W16707 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls from 4 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated. A special thanks to Auberge Memory Care and Angels Grace Hospice for their loving care of Barbara.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019