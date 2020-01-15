Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
Barbara Jean Hochschild

Barbara Jean Hochschild Notice
Barbara Jean Hochschild

Barbara Jean Hochschild passed away on January 12th, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband Aloysius (Al) and sons James and Frank Cadotte.

Loving mother of Rhonda (Joe), Janet, Jeffrey, Russell, David, Lori and Amy.

Further survived by sister Ruth, Brother Lavern (Karen), Grand and Great-Grandchildren, as well as other family and friends.

Visitation Friday January 17th 2020

2:00 - 4:00PM

Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory

305 N. Tenth St.

De Pere WI 54115

Service to follow at 4:00PM.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
