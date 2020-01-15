|
|
Barbara Jean Hochschild
Barbara Jean Hochschild passed away on January 12th, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband Aloysius (Al) and sons James and Frank Cadotte.
Loving mother of Rhonda (Joe), Janet, Jeffrey, Russell, David, Lori and Amy.
Further survived by sister Ruth, Brother Lavern (Karen), Grand and Great-Grandchildren, as well as other family and friends.
Visitation Friday January 17th 2020
2:00 - 4:00PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 N. Tenth St.
De Pere WI 54115
Service to follow at 4:00PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020