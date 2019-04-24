Services
More Obituaries for Barbara Holming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Holming

Barbara Jean Holming Notice
Holming, Barbara Jean (Nee Becker) Passed peacefully on April 20, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Holming. Loving mother of Nicole (Bill) Bentley. Proud grandma of Regan Lynn Andrus. Lifelong friend of Cynthia Kubesch. Also survived by other caring relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Virginia Becker. Barbara loved spending time at her home in Eagle River, WI. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, from 1 PM until time of Service at 3 PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park , Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W Capitol Dr. Brookfield, WI. Private Interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
