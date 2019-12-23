Resources
Brookfield - Barbara Joan Bathke (nee Chitty)

Born to eternal life December 20, 2019, age 84. Preceded in death by her husband Albert D Bathke. Beloved mother of Jeff(Marge) Bathke and Lee Ann(Jim) Lucchesi. Proud grandma of Emily(Kevin)Taylor, Megan(Chris) Meuer, Stephanie(Phil) D'Acquisto, and Jessica(Justin) Griffin. Proud great-grandma of Olivia, Parker, Theo, and baby Griffin. Further survived by nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends. Visitation Saturday, December 28, at funeral home at 10AM with funeral service at 11AM. Interment will take place at Wolf Creek Cemetery, Carbondale, IL. Memorials to Sussex United Methodists Church or appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
