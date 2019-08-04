|
Lueck, Barbara Joan (Nee Duffy) Found her peace on July 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald for 67 years. Loving mother of Kim and Daryl (Kim). Cherished grandmother of Amber (Kevin), Steven (Jordan), Jennifer (Geoff), Eric (Maria), Stephanie (Erik) and Matthew. Adored great-grandmother of 13. Loving sister of Isabella. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Happily remembered by many friends. A visitation at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1314 Rawson Ave., South Milwaukee, will be held on Saturday, August 10th, at 10:00 am with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations to the of Milwaukee would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019