Barbara Joyce Janacek
Milwaukee - Found peace Sep. 6, 2019 at the age of 86 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Reunited with her husband, Jerry, who preceded her in death 45 years ago. Loving mother of the late James, Christopher (Sherri), Joyce (Alan) Larson, Jerry (Carol), Julie (Chris) Hults and Robert (Angela). Proud grandmother of Rachelle, Stephanie, Eric, Katherine, Breanna, Alyssa, David, Jacob, Reese, Jerry and Joshua and great-grandmother of Nicholas. Dear sister of Shirley (the late Stanley) Sowa and Patricia Bowman. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Barbara grew up in Chicago where she worked for AT&T before getting married 63 years ago. She moved with her family to New York and finally to Milwaukee. She led a tough life doing her best every day to care for her six children after her husband's early death.
Visitation Fri. Sep. 20, 2019 from 9:30AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM, all at Blessed Savior Church, 8545 W. Villard Ave. Milwaukee. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their gratefulness to the staff at Vista Pointe for the exceptional care they provided to Barb. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019