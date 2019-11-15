|
|
Barbara "Barb" L. Anderson
Waukesha, WI - Passed away Nov. 11, 2019 at age 61. She will be sadly missed by her husband of 40 years, Calvin, their son Justin, her brother Greg (Lisa) Hughes, sister Karen Hughes, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Sun., Dec. 1st from 1 PM until the 3 PM memorial service at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, 700 Beechwood Avenue, Waukesha, WI 53186. See complete obituary at www.randledable.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019