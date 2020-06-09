Hales Corners - Succumbed Sunday, June 7th, 2020 at the of age 71. Survived by her beloved husband William of 51 years.Special thank you to the ProHealth Care Team, Mike and Jessica Damien, Christine Bublitz and other family and friends. She will be dearly missed by Peanut, Jack, and Charlie.Private services to be held. Memorials appreciated to the ALS Foundation in Barbara's name.