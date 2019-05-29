Services
Barbara L. Hoehnke Notice
Hoehnke, Barbara L. (Nee Yecke) Went home to Heaven on Monday, May 27th, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Beloved wife of 63 years of Ronald Hoehnke. Dear mother of Scott (Valerie) Hoehnke, Sandra Krueger, and Stephen (Diane) Hoehnke. Grandmother of Jamie (Tony) Czarapata, Brian (Stephanie) Hoagland, Brad Hoehnke, Danielle (Jessie) Krueger, Timothy Hoehnke, Beth Krueger, Adam Krueger, Erin Hoehnke, and Joshua Hoehnke. Great-grandmother of Landon, Gavin, Nathaniel, Colton, Alison, Madelyn, and Noah. Sister of Donelle Johnson, and sister-in-law of Marianne and Paul Voss. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1st, from 10am-12:30pm at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4850 S. Lake Dr., Cudahy, followed by the funeral service at 12:30pm. Mrs. Hoehnke was a very active member of her church and loved crafting. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
