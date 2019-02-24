|
Pluta, Barbara L. (Nee Hinkley) Passed to Eternal Life, Sunday, February 17, 2019. Age 56 years. Beloved wife of Matthew. Loving mother of Ryan (Christine Roohr) and Adam Pluta. Dear foster mother of April Phillips, Joshua Lennie, and Holly Hansen. Foster grandmother of Gracie and Adeline Phillips. Foster aunt of Aria, Lyric and Bryce Krueger. Cherished daughter of Carol (nee Sorenson) and the late Richard Hinkley. Sister of Richard (Sherri) Hinkley, Julie (Michael) Schubert and sister-in-law of John (Andrea) Pluta. Dear aunt of Erik and Sean Hinkley, Kelly and the late Alan Schubert and Joshua Pluta. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Funeral Home 2PM until time of Funeral Service at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Great Smoky Mountains National Park (www.friendsofthesmokies.org) appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019