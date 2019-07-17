|
|
Stadler, Barbara L. (Nee Konet) Passed away on July 12, 2019 at the age of 72. Preceded in death by her parents Anthony Konet and Shirlee Doris Konet (nee Wunderlich). Survived by her husband Frank, sons Scott (Amy) and Tim (Rocio), brothers Jim Konet of Plant City, FL and Dan (Pam) of Dousman, WI, 4 grandchildren Mason, Jake, Lily and Luxie, other relatives and friends. Barbara was a strong woman despite her handicap and fought a brave fight through failing health the past year. She will be deeply missed. Per Barbara's request there will be no funeral services. A dinner honoring her life will be planned in the future. The family wishes to give a special thanks to the staff at Froedtert Hospital and Horizon Health Care for their extraordinary service and compassion. Barbara was a dog lover, so any donations should be made in her name to the Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019