Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Stadler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Stadler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara L. Stadler Notice
Stadler, Barbara L. (Nee Konet) Passed away on July 12, 2019 at the age of 72. Preceded in death by her parents Anthony Konet and Shirlee Doris Konet (nee Wunderlich). Survived by her husband Frank, sons Scott (Amy) and Tim (Rocio), brothers Jim Konet of Plant City, FL and Dan (Pam) of Dousman, WI, 4 grandchildren Mason, Jake, Lily and Luxie, other relatives and friends. Barbara was a strong woman despite her handicap and fought a brave fight through failing health the past year. She will be deeply missed. Per Barbara's request there will be no funeral services. A dinner honoring her life will be planned in the future. The family wishes to give a special thanks to the staff at Froedtert Hospital and Horizon Health Care for their extraordinary service and compassion. Barbara was a dog lover, so any donations should be made in her name to the Humane Society.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline