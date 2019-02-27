Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Walsh

Notice Condolences Flowers

Barbara L. Walsh Notice
Walsh, Barbara L. Barbara L. (nee Goldammer) Walsh, 75, of Henderson, NV passed away February 16, 2019. She was born April 12, 1943 in Milwaukee to the late Edward Louis Goldammer and Mae (nee Mejchar) Goldammer. She is survived by her son, Edward Louis Walsh (Jennifer Simon) of Chicago. Barbara was a 15-year resident of Henderson and worked as a sales professional in the travel industry. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 1; a funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 2, both at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89123. A celebration of life will be held in Milwaukee in the summer. Memorial contributions may be made to PAWS Chicago http://www.pawschicago.org. Additional information is available at http://www.dignitymemorialpremier.com/palm-eastern-mortuary-and-cemetery/en-us/index.page
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.