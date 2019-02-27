|
Walsh, Barbara L. Barbara L. (nee Goldammer) Walsh, 75, of Henderson, NV passed away February 16, 2019. She was born April 12, 1943 in Milwaukee to the late Edward Louis Goldammer and Mae (nee Mejchar) Goldammer. She is survived by her son, Edward Louis Walsh (Jennifer Simon) of Chicago. Barbara was a 15-year resident of Henderson and worked as a sales professional in the travel industry. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 1; a funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 2, both at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89123. A celebration of life will be held in Milwaukee in the summer. Memorial contributions may be made to PAWS Chicago http://www.pawschicago.org. Additional information is available at http://www.dignitymemorialpremier.com/palm-eastern-mortuary-and-cemetery/en-us/index.page
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019