Barbara Lee

Barbara Lee Notice
Lee, Barbara Barbara Joan Lee, 64, passed away from health complications on July 31, 2019 in her home in Milwaukee, WI. Barbara was born December 29, 1954 in Rock Island, IL. She possessed a B.S. and M.S. in Nursing and had a successful career providing counseling to those challenged with mental health issues, especially drug and alcohol addiction. She also was an accomplished case manager serving the elderly and under-insured. She is survived by family members and many former colleagues and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home in Beloit, WI. Full details and a complete obituary can be found at daleymurphywisch.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
