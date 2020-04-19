|
Barbara Lee Ruth Wood
West Allis - (Nee Baird). Born to Eternal Life on April 18, 2020 at the age of 84. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Don and loving son Jeffrey Dembowiak. Loving mother of Jill Dembowiak. Grammy to Ryan (Kelly). Great-Grammy to Ava, Emma, and Aidan. Dear sister of Nancy (the late Jimmy) Cesar. Survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Former co-owner of Carsba Restaurant & Bar. Barbara spent the last year and a half of her life at the Lutheran Home, where she received loving and gracious care. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Lutheran Home (7500 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa 53213).
Private services are being held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church-West Allis.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2020