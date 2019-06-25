Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
For more information about
Barbara Bielicki
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Bielicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara M. Bielicki


1967 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Barbara M. Bielicki Notice
Bielicki, Barbara M. (Nee Thompson) Age 52, of Mequon, went home to the Lord peacefully on June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of David. Loving mother of John and Chris. Dear daughter of Evelyn (the late Mahlon) Thompson. Cherished sister of Katherine (David) Eurich. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Dr., Shorewood from 3:00 P.M. until 6:30 P.M. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Christ Church- Episcopal, 5655 N. lake Dr., Whitefish Bay. Interment Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barb's name may be directed to Christ Church or Divinity- Divine Charity Ev. Lutheran Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
Download Now
jsonline