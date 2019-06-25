|
Bielicki, Barbara M. (Nee Thompson) Age 52, of Mequon, went home to the Lord peacefully on June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of David. Loving mother of John and Chris. Dear daughter of Evelyn (the late Mahlon) Thompson. Cherished sister of Katherine (David) Eurich. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Dr., Shorewood from 3:00 P.M. until 6:30 P.M. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Christ Church- Episcopal, 5655 N. lake Dr., Whitefish Bay. Interment Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barb's name may be directed to Christ Church or Divinity- Divine Charity Ev. Lutheran Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2019