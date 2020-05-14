Barbara M. Martin
1935 - 2020
Barbara M. Martin

New Berlin - (Nee Karbowski). Born on October 22, 1935 and passed away on May 14, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Martin.

Private cremation services will be held. Please call with any questions.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
