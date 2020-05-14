Barbara M. Martin
New Berlin - (Nee Karbowski). Born on October 22, 1935 and passed away on May 14, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Martin.
Private cremation services will be held. Please call with any questions.
New Berlin - (Nee Karbowski). Born on October 22, 1935 and passed away on May 14, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Martin.
Private cremation services will be held. Please call with any questions.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 14 to May 17, 2020.