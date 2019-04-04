|
|
Mirgeler, Barbara M. (Nee Saladin) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 1, 2019. age 76. Beloved wife of Dan for 54 years. Mother of Dawn (Gordon) Boren, Lori (Troy) Scherr, Linda (Darryl) Ullrich, Chris (Larry) Pikulik and Joanne (Scott) Pershing. Sister of Jim (Lupe) Saladin, Judy (Butch) Bodi and Lenny (Mary) Saladin. Further survived by 15 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren other relatives and friends. Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Mission Hills Chapel, Saturday, April 6, 3-6 pm. Funeral service at 5:30 PM. "Gone but not forgotten"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019