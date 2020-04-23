|
Barbara M. Perchonok
Mequon - (Nee Margulis) Passed away April 21, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Frederick Perchonok for 64 wonderful years. Cherished mother of Robert (Michele) and Michael (Wendy) Perchonok. Loving grandmother of Jennifer, Aaron, Jacob (Danielle) and Jessica Perchonok. Dear sister of Teresa (the late Bill) Fisher. Further survived by other loving relatives and dear friends.
Private interment at Anshai Lebowitz Cemetery, Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Jewish Community Food Pantry appreciated. Please see funeral home website, goodmanbensman.com, for full notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020