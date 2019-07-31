|
|
Yuds, Barbara M. (Nee Holzer) Barbara M. Yuds, 84, of Brookfield was reunited with the love of her life, her husband of 59 years, Gerald, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Barbara is survived by her four loving children, Mark (Iris) Yuds, Patricia (Leroy) Mims, Susan (John) Wehnes, and Jonathan (Catie) Yuds. Further survivors include her grandchildren and great grandchildren: David (Janie), Jeremiah, Elior, and Enoch Yuds, Ryan (Karly), Autumn, Silas, and Emmett Yuds, Olivia (Chris) Koscinski, Sophia Yuds, Justin (Samantha) Lamb, Ashley (Josh) Williams, and Skye Schanen. Barbara is also survived by nephews Scott (Christine) Holzer, Tim Holzer, and Max Unger as well as many wonderful friends and her church family. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Nelson and Marie, first born son Scott, granddaughter Megan, brother Bob (Gay) Holzer. She was further preceded in death by her in-laws Walter and Frieda, brother-in-law James Yuds and sister-in-law Joy Yuds. Thank you to all of our relatives and friends for the love and support that has been so warmly extended. Family, friends, and others whose lives Barbara touched are invited to visitation and services to be held Monday, August 5, 2019, at North Avenue Baptist Church, 15400 W. North Avenue, Brookfield, WI. Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 12 noon. Pastor Paul Cady officiating. A time of fellowship will follow the service. Memorials may be made to the North Avenue Baptist Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019