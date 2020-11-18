Barbara Mae MarunowskiMilwaukee - Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at the age of 76.Beloved wife of Robert for 60 years. Loving mother of Catherine (Roger) Chapman, Cheryl Marunowski, David (Marilyn) Marunowski, and Jeffrey Marunowski. Dedicated grandmother of Shantae, Roger Jr., Christina, Adam Jr., Michael, Gabriel, Amanda, Crystal, Theresa, Sabrina, Katrina, Michelle, Anthony, and Rebecca. Cherished great-grandmother of Diana Rose, Charlotte, Harmony, Abigail, Gabriel Jr., Chance, Kiara, Christian, Valerie, and Andrew Jr. Also loved by her brothers and sisters, and many other family and friends.Barbara adored her family and life. She loved spending time gardening, dancing, and cherishing the simple things in life. She will be greatly missed.Private services will be held by the family.